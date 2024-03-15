Michael Pintard appealing for help to find missing Grand Bahama man

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard is appealing for help finding Philip “Big Mama” Stubbs, who has been missing for almost a week.

Mr Stubbs, 80, was last seen on Monday, March 11, leaving his residence in the Caravel Beach area. He was wearing a red FNM shirt, dark-coloured trousers, flip-on shoes, and a baseball cap.

Mr Pintard said the FNM has organised and conducted a massive search effort for Mr Stubbs, a meritorious council member.

“He is 80 years old, and there are challenges that go with aging," he said. "We want to get him home as soon as we can — it is chilly, and those things give us cause for concern."

“As of today, we continue our search and urge anyone who may have seen Mr Philip Stubbs to please get in contact with us and the police. We are anxious to have him home. Our hearts go out to his family. The family is going through a difficult time."

Mr Pintard said flyers and posters have been distributed, foot searches have been conducted in several subdivisions, and drone aerial surveillance was carried out.

“Our plans include expanding search efforts to additional communities to raise the alarm,” he said. "We will go out and continue our search. We ask persons who have drones to assist us."