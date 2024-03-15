Police question man over alleged sexual assault of 13-year-old girl

POLICE in Bimini are questioning a 25-year-old man in connection with an alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

The incident occurred between February and March 2024.

Meanwhile, Police in New Providence reported a 25-year-old man was hospitalized on March 14th after he was assaulted by another male in the Bain Town community.

Reports revealed that shortly after 9pm the victim was near a bar on West Street when he was approached by an unidentified male who struck him in the head with an unknown object before fleeing the area. The victim sustained serious head injuries and is currently in serious condition at the hospital.

In Grand Bahama, officers from the Royal Bahamas Police Force and Bahamas Department of Immigration arrested six illegal immigrants on March 14th.

Preliminary reports stated that around 10.45 pm police and immigration officers arrived near Old Bahama Bay, where they searched nearby bushes and discovered three undocumented Haitians and three undocumented Brazilians. The illegal immigrants were detained by officers from the Bahamas Department of Immigration.