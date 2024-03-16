Wyclef Jean returns to Jerk Jam

By ALESHA CADET

Tribune features Reporter

acadet@tribunemedia.net

Following his successful performance at last year's Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival, it was a no-brainer for organisers to invite superstar Wyclef Jean back for an encore appearance at the “Jerk Jam” event.

The former Fugees member returns to paradise tonight (Saturday).

“If you saw last year’s performance by Wyclef, you would understand how easy of a decision it was to bring him back,” said Jason Spencer, Atlantis Paradise Island’s Vice President of On Island Marketing and Events. “He was the highlight of the festival, performing non-stop hits for over two hours, both on-stage and in the audience. He is one of the most gifted musicians alive, and it is truly a pleasure to have Wyclef a part of NPIWFF.”

Just before he took the stage for the inaugural Jerk Jam last year, Tribune Weekend got a moment to chat with the three-time Grammy Award winner, producer, actor, and philanthropist.

Wyclef said the Bahamas is a country very important to him.

“As a musician coming up at a very young age, and I am digging in the crates at 15 years old in Brooklyn, New York, and then I hear (a song) like ‘Funky Nassau’, so I am like, ‘What is that, where is that?’ So as a youth of the Caribbean, the Bahamas is very important and I think it is one of the leaders in the Caribbean in the idea of laying a blueprint for a lot of what the Caribbean could be in a model of investments, tourism, etiquette and different things like that,” he said.

With countless hits, Wyclef is known for songs like “ Sweetest girl”, “ 911”, “ Gone Til November”, “ Two Wrongs”, and much more.

With the theme being Jerk Jam, we asked the artist what some of his favourite Caribbean-inspired foods are.

“Oh man, so this is like putting a fish in water right, so it is very easy. I would say fish dishes are very important to me. Just naturally, keeps you light. Snappers, cod fish, and conch - it is literally my favourite thing in the world. I think I could eat conch day and night, with mango, banana, and anything.

“I think also, there are different rice recipes that could be great. My favourite rice though, is mushroom rice, like the black rice, I think that is pretty amazing. We could talk food all day, “said Wyclef.

Mr Spencer added that Wyclef absolutely loved his time at Atlantis last year.

“He quickly agreed to return, as he too saw the magic that was created the night he took the stage at Jerk Jam,” he said.

Jerk Jam, hosted by award-winning celebrity chefs JJ Johnson and Robert Irvine, will highlight the most flavourful grilled meats and seafoods.

The beachside party at Paradise Harbour gets underway at 8pm and will have live cooking demos, music and entertainment, and hand-crafted cocktails.

Patrons are invited to sample the best of the best as they take in the views of paradise. Expert-made bites will be paired with classic sides, desserts, plus refreshing beer, wine, cocktails, and upbeat live music to keep you dancing the night away on The Royal Deck. The event will close out with Wyclef’s special performance.

“Everyone agreed that if we combine amazing jerk inspired food to the backdrop of Caribbean-inspired performances, that it could be a special event,” said Mr Spencer. “And last year certainly did not disappoint. There will be unbelievable jerk cuisine, unlimited drinks and an undeniable great performance. Last year, we saw everything from jerk style tacos, jerk shrimp, to even a jerk pasta. This year we have more partners so there will be even more offerings,”

For all those preparing to attend, Mr Spencer said it is important to bring your appetite and prepare to party all night.

“Wyclef’s concert is more like a party, so it is a good way to work off all of the great jerk food that was eaten throughout the night. I am looking forward to tasting all of the amazing and interesting jerk cuisine,” he added.