Wins for the Elite Ballers, Sand Dollar Lady Flyers

THE New Providence Women’s Basketball Association hosted a pair of games on Saturday at the DW Davis Gymnasium with the Elite Ballers and the Sand Dollar Lady Flyers prevailing.

The Elite Ballers routed the Lady Sparks 86-63 in the opener and Sand Dollar emerged with a 57-49 decision over the Foxxy Defenders in the feature contest.

Elite Ballers 86, Lady Sparks 63: Valarie Nesbitt led a balanced scoring attack with 15 points, eight rebounds, seven assists steals and a block shot to pace Elite to victory.

Reyanah Green had 14 points and 10 rebounds; Trinity Bodie had 13 points, five rebounds and three steals Geraniqua Bethel had 11 points and three rebounds; Shenell Stuart had 10 points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists and Savannah Turnquest added nine points with three assists.

In a losing effort, Traineia Greene had 18 points, 13 rebounds and a pair of assists and steals. Phillippa Ferguson also had 18 points with five rebounds. Jada Francis had 11 points with five rebounds. Vincinique Dames chipped in with eight points and five rebounds.

Lady Flyers 57, Defenders 49: Shadell Williams came through with 15 points and four rebounds to lead Sand Dollar to victory. Jurelle Mullings had 13 points, six rebounds and three assists and Britinique Harrison also contributed 13 points with 13 rebounds, a pair of assists and block shots and an assist.

Latioya Silver helped out with eight points and three rebounds.

In the loss, Johndell Minus scored a game high 17 points with eight rebounds and three assists and Tiffany Wildgoose had 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Chrishanda Rahming chipped in with six points and ten rebounds,

The NPWBA will continue its regular season this week with the following games on tap:

Tuesday’s schedule

7pm Lady Sparks vs Shift Lady Eagles.

8pm Elite Ballers vs Sand Dollar Lady Flyers.

Thursday’s schedule

7pm Elite Ballers vs Lady Sparks.

8pm Foxxy Defenders vs Shift Lady Eagles.

Saturday’s schedule

7pm Elite Ballers vs Shift Lady Eagles.

8pm Foxxy Defenders vs Sand Dollar Lady Flyers.