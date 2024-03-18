NATION ON GUARD OVER HAITI SURGE: PM says RBDF is deploying to intercept migrants

By Rashad Rolle

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said the Royal Bahamas Defence Force is deploying significant assets, including surface vessels, aircraft and 120 RBDF personnel, to combat illegal immigration amid Haiti’s deepening crisis and a surge in attempts by undocumented migrants to enter Bahamian waters.

The RBDF has apprehended 247 people in recent weeks, including 50 Haitian migrants about five miles west of Bell Island on Saturday.

Mr Davis said in a statement over the weekend that operations will focus on the northern coast of Haiti, the Old Bahama Channel and the Windward Passage.

He said the United States and the United Kingdom will position assets in the region, and intelligence will be shared among Bahamian officials, the US Coast Guard, the Turks and Caicos and the Cuban Border Patrol.

The recent escape of more than 4,000 prisoners in Haiti has intensified efforts to secure the country’s border.

Mr Davis noted he did not sign an agreement to receive refugees at the 2022 Summit of Americas.

“I continue to believe this is the right decision for our country,” he said. “We Bahamians are a compassionate people, but we simply cannot absorb additional burdens or security risks at home.”

He noted that CARICOM leaders constructed a framework last week for resolving Haiti’s political impasse.

“The first step in the framework is a transitional council, with members chosen by Haitian stakeholders,” he said. “Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry has pledged to resign once the council is formed, and the council would appoint an interim Prime Minister.

“As the transitional council works to prepare a path to free and fair elections, a Multinational Security Support Mission, authorized by the United Nations last year, may be formed to reinforce the Haitian National Police in creating the conditions necessary to support humanitarian assistance and safe, secure elections.

“As many of you know, Kenya has offered to lead this mission, and a number of other nations have offered to send officers, equipment, and resources. Because stabilising Haiti is critical to preventing a mass migration crisis, and thus critical to our own country’s national security, The Bahamas may send a contingent of officers to participate in maritime operations in support of the multinational force.

“Some Bahamians will recall that under Prime Minister Ingraham, Bahamian officers participated in a mission to uphold security in Haiti, in 1994. If the multinational force is deployed this year, and if we are able to come to agreement on the parameters of our participation, our Defence Force officers who participate would be restricted to maritime operations, where the RBDF’s experience, expertise and excellence will be a tremendous asset.”