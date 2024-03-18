0

Police seeking help in search for missing man

As of Monday, March 18, 2024

Austin Frederick Adderley

Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating Austin Frederick Adderley, a 46-year-old man from Gregory Town, North Eleuthera, who reportedly went missing in the vicinity of the Glass Window Bridge.

Police at the Governor’s Harbour Police Station received a report shortly after 7am on Sunday, after the man failed to return home from fishing on Saturday.

Police, in collaboration with the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, promptly initiated a search and rescue effort, but they haven't been able to locate him. Presently, search efforts are continuing in an effort to find him.

Investigations into this matter continue.

Comments

John 1 hour, 26 minutes ago

Usually when a person goes missing in the area of the Glass Window even the body is not found. Especially if the weather is bad. But keep hope alive.

