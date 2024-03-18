Reid hails benefits of Shock Treatment as nine graduate

NINE boys were highlighted yesterday for completing government's controversial Shock Treatment programme, which the Davis administration relaunched in 2021 to target youth with disciplinary issues.
Some boys said the programme was challenging, but effective and helped change their outlook on life.
Among those attending yesterday was Constable Raven Culmer, a former participant in the programme who recalled her positive evolution from a troubled “Bain Town girl”.
She urged the boys to let their mistakes push them to improve rather than hinder them.
Other representatives from the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, and the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services were present at the Hope Centre to share encouraging messages after the boys completed the one-week programme.
National Security Minister Wayne Munroe compared life to a basketball game and urged the boys to make the right choices.
“You got to watch what happens in the prison," he said. "You got to watch what happens at the police station. You got to go down on the Defence Force base and to watch and see how the men and women who protect the country conduct themselves and carry themselves.”
“The game about to start for y’all. How successful you are in the game will depend on how well you remember the tape, how well you remember your preparation because the game of life is long, and you know if you get blown out in the first quarter, it’s hard to come back, aye.”
Critics say programmes like Shock Treatment are cruel and ineffective at deterring crime. Some say televising the programme is humiliating.
Dr Carlos Reid, a Ministry of National Security crime consultant, said many do not understand the purpose of the television programme.
“Thousands of persons won’t ever get to the doors of Shock Treatment," he told reporters. "Our job is to use what we put on television as a tool to be able to help parents to help their kids.”
“So, the good side of Shock Treatment, you don’t get to see much of that on television. You get to see the breaking part because parents have told us that they had some kids who were disobedient. They told them to watch Shock Treatment and after that, their lives turn around.”
Comments
ThisIsOurs 12 hours, 30 minutes ago
These boys might make it, because everybody head down. That means they recognize seniority somewhere in the room. That's a good thing.
moncurcool 11 hours, 51 minutes ago
Head down does not speak of seniority. Speaks more of fear and feeling less than.
ThisIsOurs 10 hours, 46 minutes ago
Yes. That's kinda what I mean... basically, they're not "absent" of fear. That's a good sign. Even "less than" is a good thing. Everyone should recognize and be humbled by something greater or even something to work toward
themessenger 10 hours, 22 minutes ago
Those young men's body language just screams crushed and subdued, not much pride in self evident there, humiliation is not rehabilitation.
hrysippus 7 hours, 47 minutes ago
it is somewhat ironic that a man who claims to espouse the teachings of The Prince of Peace, Jesus; a man who has worked the church business for many years, is now involved in organized bullying designed to humiliate and instill fear in adolescents. The fact that such programs have never been seen to work effectively is ignored by all. Some people are beginning to suspect that Carlos has political ambitions.
BONEFISH 5 hours, 43 minutes ago
Humiliating,embarassing and berating is not rehabilitation.The Bahamas needs trained psychologists to work in this field. Also there is a huge need here for trained sociologists. They need to research the roots of this anger and frustration that is widespread in this country.That is major contributor to the anti social behaviour in this country.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID