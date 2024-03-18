Straw Market vendors say credit card fees too high

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

STRAW Market vendors said trying to embrace credit card machines has had complicated results because of high bank fees and lack of free WiFi.

For older vendors who have worked in the market for decades, learning to use a machine is challenging.

The vendors spoke to The Tribune last week after Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper told reporters that the Ministry of Tourism and the Tourism Development Board encourage them to explore digital payment options and credit cards, modernising their business to benefit from the tourism industry.

His comments were in response to concerns about cruise ship staff warning passengers not to carry cash off ships.

Velma Roner said sometimes using credit card machines is beneficial –– but not when dealing with small transactions of $15 or less.

"By the time you take that to the bank," she said, "they have to take their money off."

"What are you getting from that? So that little, small thing is not beneficial to you."

Ms Roner and other vendors said the lack of WiFi in the market has made facilitating credit card payments challenging.

She uses data from her phone to provide an internet connection for her machine.

She said when the chairman of the Straw Market Authority was first appointed, he said he would introduce free WiFi, but has not done so yet.

"Sometimes tourists try to log on to get to their bank to see what's going on and they can’t log on because they don't have any data or anything like that, so you lose a sale right there," she said.

Teressa Eneas said at least 70 per cent of vendors in the market have machines that accept Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Apple Pay, and she acknowledged that tourists with credit cards sometimes spend more than those using just cash.

However, some vendors have lost faith in the system because of experience with customers finding ways to get their money back.

She said she replaced her previous bank "because the customers made a purchase, and the customers called them and tell them they didn't make the purchase, so for that reason, I had a loss".