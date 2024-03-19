The Bahamas stuns Panama in 6-5 win

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@ tribunemedia.net

AFTER losing their first two games, the Bahamas team stunned sixth ranked Panama in a dramatic come-from-behind victory on Monday at the World Baseball Softball Confederation Under-15 Championships in Boca Chica, Dominican Republic.

The 20-member team, managed by Avard Hart, pulled off a stunning 6-5 decision in the bottom of the seventh inning on a game winning run producing a hit by the team’s youngest player, Kamdynn Miller.

Miller, who is just 12-years-old, drove in Mario Dean, 14, on third with Malique Israel on first. After the performance, Miller was thrilled to get the Bahamas in the win column.

“I feel a little excited and I’m proud of myself,” said Miller of his heroic base hit to right field that sealed the deal.

“I know I’m the youngest on the team so I have a lot of things to do. I have no words to say.”

The winning pitcher was Crachard Thompson, who was just as elated about the team’s effort.

“I’m feeling good. We did a great job on defence and offence,” Thompson said. “Thanks to Kamdynn Miller for the walk off hit. We fought like dogs today from start to the end. We kept the same energy and we won it.”

After losing their opener 10-0 to Mexico on Saturday and 9-4 to Brazil on Sunday, head coach Albert Cartwright said it was just a matter of time before the team came around.

“It’s awesome to see these guys battling. The first two games, we had the butterflies, but we settled in and we played a good defensive game,” said Cartwright, who is being assisted by Geron Sands, Pedro Dean and Donovan Cox.

The other members of the team are Jordan Archer, Khyale Watkins, Antwon Bain, Javan Smith, Jensynn Albury, Kaizen Dorsett, Nathan Fernander, Thaddeus Russell, Amari Knowles, Pedro Baillou, Aaron Taylor, Caiden Martin, Ryan Wood, Liam Eneas, Tyler Knowles and Sean Forbes.

Theodore Sweeting, the secretary general of the BBA, heads the delegation to the championship. Also traveling with the team is Martin ‘Pork’ Burrows, who is officiating in the championship.

Team Bahamas will play their final two games in Group A against the Dominican Republic today and Argentina on Wednesday for the rights to play in the playoffs.

“I think for us, as the Bahamas, we’re not expected to win any games, so it’s easy for us to come out here and relax,” Cartwright said.

“I think all of the fears are with the other guys.

“We just have to come out and play relax and see what happens.”