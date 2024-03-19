BTC union anger erupts on manager dismissals

By Fay Simmons

The Bahamas Telecommunications Company’s (BTC) top executive yesterday said there will be times when the carrier and its two trade unions "vigorously disagree" amid demonstrations over staff terminations.

Sameer Bhatti, BTC's chief executive, asserted that neither Bahamian labour laws nor the company's industrial agreements have been breached after Kenny Knowles, the Bahamas Communications and Public Managers Union’s (BCPMU) president, pledged to hold a strike vote after two of his members were terminated just before Friday's business close with no alleged explanation.

He argued that the termination violated the industrial agreement with the union because the carrier did not give a reason. As a result, the unions have filed an industrial dispute with the Department of Labour for purported "wrongful dismissal" and will be bringing a strike vote to members.

“On Friday, two of our managers were terminated. They received letters of termination with no reason for the termination. We have a serious issue with that, because we see it as a complete violation of our industrial agreement," Mr Knowles asserted.

"And that agreement expressly indicates that no termination is to be done without a reason. We are governed by laws in this country. We will not stand by and allow BTC just to ignore the labour laws in this country as it relates to termination or discipline.

“This is a country of laws. We've reached out to the Department of Labour. We filed a trade dispute this morning. We have a trade dispute filed against this wrongful dismissal because that's exactly what it is and that's the first step," Mr Knowles added.

“Secondly, we will be seeking to have a strike vote done because our industrial agreement was clearly violated. The laws of the country as relates to labour actions were clearly violated. We're going to be seeking a strike vote for members. We have no doubt that our members are going to come forward and vote for the strike vote because we don't know who's going to be fired next.”

Mr Knowles said BTC is using the termination as a fear "tactic", adding that one of the terminated managers was on sick leave receiving cancer treatment when she was dismissed.

He added: “We're not afraid. This is a tactic to intimidate the workers because a lot of people are now fearful. They're fearful because they don't know what they could possibly do wrong because people were fired for no reason.

“One of those persons was a cancer patient receiving cancer treatment while on sick leave, and they fired her. And days prior to that, they were celebrating International Woman's Day. What kind of organisation fires a cancer patient while they're on sick leave, and two days prior to that they're celebrating the rights of women?”

A BTC employee who spoke anonymously for fear of retribution said she and other staff members are overwhelmed and afraid. She tearfully explained that due to a number of lay-offs throughout the carrier, employees are taking on extra tasks and are afraid to speak up as they may be next to lose their jobs.

She said: “We are tired. We complain, we go to HR (human resources) and there's nothing and now it's overwhelming. We have people who have mental issues, people who are feeding their children taking care of their parents, of sickly children, and BTC does not care about us.

"We've been trying. We've been talking and the unions have been fighting, and they say that they have no trust in us. It’s us have no trust in them. They are taking advantage of us daily. You're firing people and you're not hiring people, and we’re working three and four people's jobs and then you tell us that you want to make us redundant.

“They need to change those directors. The amount of Bahamian directors that we have is limited. They don't know us, they don't know who we are, they don't understand us. We are only a number to them.”

Mr Bhatti, in response, said BTC meets with union representatives regularly and, while there "are instances where we vigorously disagree" all decisions are made with the best interest of the company and staff in mind.

He said: “BTC continues to invest in its network and colleagues to deliver the best experience for our customers and the community. We maintain a professional relationship with our union partners, and we are fully compliant with the labour laws of The Bahamas, and our industrial agreements, and do not operate in contravention of them.

“The unions are aware of the protocol with voicing concerns and the company meets with the unions on a regular basis. There are instances where we vigorously disagree. However decisions are made in the best interest of colleagues and the company.”