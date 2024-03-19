The BTVI Story: A gateway to the future

AT THE centre of the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute’s (BTVI) Grand Bahama campus life is the Student Government Association (SGA), the gateway to a world of championing causes, leadership enhancement and overall positive transformation.

SGA executives were installed in November 2023 with a mission to be a catalyst for change, empower students and ignite a dynamic campus environment. Vice president Teazel Bevans, who is also acting president, said the association is fostering an atmosphere of inclusion.

“SGA is making a positive impact. We engage students and provide valuable experiences. We have succeeded in getting students more involved in campus life. The SGA is the heartbeat of our institution and we are proud to advocate on behalf of our students,” said Teazel. SGA has participated in several initiatives including BTVI recruitment exercises, held a bake sale and raffle and organised BTVI’s participation in Junior Junkanoo as a Fun Group, which served as a bonding initiative between students and staff.

“We have had our challenges; however, we are committed to the student body. For our first order of business, we sup- ported a student who had a life-altering accident by visiting him and providing a fruit basket. We continue to check in with him and provide ongoing encouragement,” said Teazel.

The association is also proposing a basketball tournament, a virtual Christian Movement Club - aimed at uniting Family Island students - and volunteering at the Grand Bahama Children’s Home with the view of incorporating Cosmetology and barbering students who will use their skills for community service.

The SGA team also comprises of secretary Nikita Gaitor; treasurer Alicia Brown and committee members Shavanna Hart, Deondre Bonaby, Gavanique Rolle and Tianna Cartwright. BTVI employ- ees Nadinique Guillory, Yolande Cole and Sherlock Prince serve as advisers.

Ms Guillory said she gets to see the school through the students’ perspective.

“The adviser role is important, particularly as the association is still young. I get to hear what they feel works and some of their grievances. I help them along their educational journey and view talents I would not normally see if I were just passing them in the hallway,” said Ms Guillory.

Mr Prince added that he is motivated by the students’ energy and dedication to serve.

“Since the election of officers there has been a magnetic buzz around the campus that’s drawing others to the association. There is nothing more important than being able to offer guidance to this group of talented future leaders,” he stated.

• “The BTVI Story” is a bi-weekly column which highlights the who, what and why of the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI), a tertiary institution where individuals ‘Discover the Possibilities’ related to various trades. The column is produced by BTVI’s Office of Public Relations