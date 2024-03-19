Get set for the summer

THE International Game Fish Association (IGFA) Kids Fishing Camp programme will be held this summer.

From July 22-26, 20 kids from North Abaco, Bahamas will have the opportunity to join the IGFA and Friends of the Environment for a week of outdoor exploration and fishing fun.

The camp aims to create the next generation of ethical anglers while connecting kids to nature.

During the camp, children will learn essential skills such as knot tying, species identification, and even reeling in their first catch.

IGFA is a global nonprofit organisation committed to the conservation of game fish and the promotion of responsible, ethical angling practices.