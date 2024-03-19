Man accused of three murders

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded in custody yesterday for allegedly killing three people in New Providence last year.

Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley charged Micah Johnson, 33, with three counts of murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Johnson and two accomplices allegedly shot Theo Williams, 29, outside a bar on Hospital Lane on March 24, 2023. Williams died at Princess Margaret Hospital on May 10, 2023. Williams was on bail for allegedly killing Kendrick Clarke in Culmersville on June 23, 2018.

Two of Johnson’s co-accused were previously arraigned in the matter last year.

Johnson and an accomplice also allegedly killed Richard Brown and Adrian Brown on Spence Street while the men were in their yard on July 22, 2023.

Johnson was told his matters would be transferred to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). His VBI is due for service on June 6.