Police host breakfast for female officers and staff

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Staff Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE Royal Bahamas Police Force Grand Bahama and Northern Bahamas District hosted an International Women’s Day Breakfast on Monday for female officers and civilian staff.

Police in New Providence held a similar event at the Paul Farquharson Headquarters.

Under the theme ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress,’ male police officers served breakfast to their female counterparts at the Albert Miller Fire and Police Station on Cathedral Boulevard.

Allison Levarity, the vice president of channels and customer experience at Cable Bahamas, gave an inspirational address to women, encouraging them to embrace their true selves.

She stressed that women in male-dominated fields face challenges but should not feel inferior to their male counterparts.

She encouraged women to strive for their PHD every day by being passionate, hungry, and driven (PHD).

In a live-streamed address, Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe said investing in women is a no-brainer. He noted that women have been making valuable contributions since the first women were recruited to the various law enforcement branches in the Bahamas.

“There are two female ACPs and two female executive leaders in the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, and the Deputy Commissioner of Corrections is a woman. And so, women have made their mark in the armed forces,” he said.

ACP Shanta Knowles noted that in November 1964, the RBPF enlisted the first six female police officers. Today, she said women officers, including voluntary police reserves and civilian support staff, have achieved noteworthy accomplishments and milestones with the organisation, demonstrating performance comparable with male counterparts.

Police Sergeant Natasha Bodie of Mobile Division, who was among the first to be trained in Grand Bahama, said joining the RBPF provided an avenue for career advancement.