Students battle it out at the Bee

Over twenty students battled for the top spot at the 27th Annual Bahamas National Spelling Bee competition last weekend.

Aarav Balani, Lyford Cay International School emerged as the winner after successfully spelling the word ‘bromeliad’.

Eckward Ferguson, Central Eleuthera High School came in second place and Rebecca Barnett, Maurice Moore Primary School, Grand Bahama rounded off the top three.

Twenty-four students from around the country competed in this year’s spelling bee. The annual competition is open to public, private and home-schooled students.