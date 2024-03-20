Pintard joins PM in call for reform of United Nations Security Council

By KEILE CAMPBELL
ONE day after Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis called for the United Nations Security Council to be reformed, Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard said the FNM believes more equity in decision-making at the United Nations is needed.
Mr Davis’ comments in Botswana on Monday were in response to the conflict in Gaza, where thousands of Palestinians have been killed since hostilities began in October when Hamas attacked Israel.
“At the end of the day, money is determining who wields the power at the United Nations, and that does not provide, in our view, the parity in terms of deciding what is the most important set of programmes that impacts the lives of people across the globe,” Mr Pintard said during a press conference yesterday.
He said both political parties have long agreed that the UNSC needs to be reformed.
Given the country’s reliance on the United States, some were surprised by Mr Davis’ pointed comments on Monday.
Mr Pintard said principles should govern what leaders say locally and abroad, not the stature of the country wielding its veto power.
The United States of America has repeatedly vetoed resolutions calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.
Mr Pintard said: “The veto power historically has been used in cases that are questioned by many of the members of the United Nations, so it is not out of bounds for this or any other leader to raise a question on how one of those countries with veto power uses it.
“That is something that is appropriate for leaders of countries to raise, so we don’t take issue with him raising a question about that, as long as he is on the right side of that issue.”
Comments
birdiestrachan 5 hours, 9 minutes ago
We have to keep on trying maybe Mr pintard may get some sense
John 3 hours, 57 minutes ago
Not only have the horses left the gate but they have been running lil while now. And not only is Israel determined in its quest to take over the entire Gaza Strip and present itself to the world, not only as the original Jews, but the Jews being gathered back, but they will go on to fulfill that part of prophecy that will definitely mean an end to the existence of mankind as it is known today.
. . And since they have just a short time, expect things to happen quickly. Quickly and at an increasing pace. As this conflict in Gaza draws in more and more players, in can easily escalate into a world conflict as it almost is now.
. The needs for for food and humanitarian aid on the Gaza has been described as more dire than that of Haiti and Sudan and even the most deprived countries. Putting pressure on Israel from a humanitarian standpoint may force it to make the inevitable decision that will also be irreversible and… well never mind
TalRussell 2 hours, 23 minutes ago
For whatever the reason, or it could be as simple as an individual not wishing to fess up to not being straight as a valid passport holder --- As well as lacking other travel documents needed to exit the colony.. --- Yes?
