Pintard joins PM in call for reform of United Nations Security Council

By KEILE CAMPBELL

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

ONE day after Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis called for the United Nations Security Council to be reformed, Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard said the FNM believes more equity in decision-making at the United Nations is needed.

Mr Davis’ comments in Botswana on Monday were in response to the conflict in Gaza, where thousands of Palestinians have been killed since hostilities began in October when Hamas attacked Israel.

“At the end of the day, money is determining who wields the power at the United Nations, and that does not provide, in our view, the parity in terms of deciding what is the most important set of programmes that impacts the lives of people across the globe,” Mr Pintard said during a press conference yesterday.

He said both political parties have long agreed that the UNSC needs to be reformed.

Given the country’s reliance on the United States, some were surprised by Mr Davis’ pointed comments on Monday.

Mr Pintard said principles should govern what leaders say locally and abroad, not the stature of the country wielding its veto power.

The United States of America has repeatedly vetoed resolutions calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Mr Pintard said: “The veto power historically has been used in cases that are questioned by many of the members of the United Nations, so it is not out of bounds for this or any other leader to raise a question on how one of those countries with veto power uses it.

“That is something that is appropriate for leaders of countries to raise, so we don’t take issue with him raising a question about that, as long as he is on the right side of that issue.”