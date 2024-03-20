Review delay over ‘Demon Slayer’ ban erased benefits, theatre claims

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE government's lengthy review of the Film Control Board's decision to ban an anime film has erased whatever benefits Fusion could have attained from overturning the decision, according to the theatre's chief lawyer.

Tecoyo Bridgewater said Fusion had projected a profit of $42k over 30 days if it had been allowed to show "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To The Hashira Training".

The Film Control Board gave the movie a rare D rating, preventing it from being shown in local theatres.

Fusion appealed that decision within 21 days as the law requires, but has reportedly heard nothing from the government about the review status.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg told this newspaper on March 5 that the review would involve the Office of the Attorney General.

Attorney General Ryan Pinder said "no" yesterday when asked for an update and timeline for a decision.

Mr Bridgewater said although Fusion would not benefit from having the ban overturned at this late stage, the company would still "show it for the fans" if allowed.

The head of the Film Control Board previously defended the committee’s rating, saying the movie had no understandable plot and was not in English.

Mr Bridgewater responded that the board was considering matters outside its regulatory framework. He called for changes to the "archaic" law and review system.

“The regulation clearly states that a film may be denied ‘where it goes against public order or decency or other reasons undesirable in the public interest’,” he said. “The board thereby would be acting outside of its scope if it disallows the playing of a film because it has no storyline or it anticipates or assumes that a minor may or may not see it when it is exhibited. This, in my estimation, will be ultra vires the powers given to them.”