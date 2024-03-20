Second sky dive provider now seeks CAAB permits

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

THE company behind the Grand Bahama sky diving demonstration is different from a separate entity that has voiced repeated frustrations over its inability to obtain the necessary licences.

Skydive The Bahamas, which conducted the Grand Bahama dive and is itself seeking the necessary Civil Aviation Authority of The Bahamas (CAAB) permits, is not the same as rival skydiving excursion provider, Sky Dive Bahamas. The latter’s principal, Vans Johnson, has previously expressed concern over his inability to obtain the necessary permits.

The Sky Dive Bahamas chief executive could not be reached for comment yesterday, but previously told Tribune Business he is still not licensed to offer excursions and was burning through $8,400 monthly to rent a plane his company cannot use until it obtains the necessary permits.

The initial licence he received from the Civil Aviation Authority of The Bahamas (CAAB) was only for a seven-day period, not an annual licence, even though he aims to offer regular excursions and not a one-time event.

“My last monthly invoice was $8,400 a month. I have to find $8,400 a month, or find a way to send money for them to hold my plane,” Mr Johnson added. He said he was disappointed in that there appears to be a ‘glass ceiling’ on what ventures Bahamians can get involved in.

“If I was selling conch salad or opening a chicken shack, I would not have a problem. But because I’m doing something different, new and exciting for The Bahamas, I’m encountering all types of obstacles and problems,” he added.

Meanwhile Brian Strong, co owner of Skydive The Bahamas, said it decided to target Grand Bahama and hold the first dive demonstration there because of the lower air traffic volumes currently attracted to the island. He explained that skydiving will give both visitors and Bahamians an opportunity to have in a “bird’s eye view” of the island.

“Grand Bahama just seems like a good port for us to start sky diving for several reasons. For the tourists and the locals to have something to do. The air traffic is a little slower here versus Nassau, so we just feel that Freeport would be a safer place to conduct a skydive operation,” said Mr Strong.

He added that although Skydive The Bahamas is a new company, having been incorporated last October, its principals have successfully operated Skydive Coastal Carolinas in North Carolina for more than 29 years. Mr Strong said the company is looking forward to receiving a licence for its first sky-diving operation outside the US, and plans to hire Bahamians throughout the operation.

“Skydive The Bahamas was incorporated in October of last year. So we’re a very new company. We came from Skydive Coastal Carolinas in North Carolina where we have been a skydive operation there for 29 years,” he said.

“We have a wealth of experience that we’re bringing to The Bahamas, and we’re looking to hire Bahamians to hopefully fly the plane, pack parachutes, answer the phones where we’re hopeful that we can get a bunch of people hired here.”