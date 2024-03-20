Six Senses expecting final approvals by April with construction beginning as early as late summer

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

SIX Senses Grand Bahama could obtain its final approval from the Department of Environmental Protection and Planning (DEPP) by the end of April, according to the company.

Matt Rienzo, chief of marketing and staff at Weller Development Partners, said renderings of the residences in the $10m to $20m price range were released last week.

Construction is scheduled to start in late summer or early Fall. The Six Senses resort, which will comprise 45 waterfront and canal villas, is expected to be completed in 2026.

The company concluded its stakeholder engagement consultation process at the end of February and is working through the last two months of the DEPP process.

“Since releasing the renderings, we’ve seen significant interest just in the last week alone; we are very excited about where we are in the process right now,” said Mr Rienzo on Tuesday.

He said a large portion of the interest comes from the United States, the key market because of its proximity to The Bahamas.

He also expects interest from Canada, the UK, and elsewhere.

“We also expect that whether it’s residents who are purchasing homes or guests visiting the resort, there will be international interests as well,” he said.

Mr Rienzo said there will be 10 beachfront residences and 18 on the canal, with prices ranging from around $10m to over $20m.

“We are creating a new market in Grand Bahama regarding the price point, but the offering is unique. It is consistent with other luxury properties in the Caribbean and The Bahamas,” he added.

The residences’ design will seamlessly blend with the natural environment and feature view sheds, a unique feature.

Mr Rienzo said that Six Senses ethos is deeply rooted in wellness and sustainability, adding that the resort and residences will be environmentally focused.

“We feel the people who are buyers are socially conscious and want to do things with their money that make a difference.

“We expect sales to go well, and we expect to have really positive results over the coming months,” he said.

He said the project will help bring jobs back to Grand Bahama. About 200 jobs will be created during the construction phase and once the resort opens.

Mr Rienzo believes the project will bring more economic prosperity to the island and make a difference in Bahamians’ lives and the local economy.