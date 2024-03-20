Supreme Court to review student assault accusation

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

Ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A TEACHER'S alleged assault on a six-year-old child at Adelaide Primary School and the Ministry of Education's attempt to transfer the girl to a different school may be the subject of a Supreme Court examination after a judge granted the parent leave to apply for judicial review.

Justice Lorien Klein ordered that the respondents –– the minister of education, district superintendent, and the attorney general –– "take all necessary steps to" immediately reinstate the child, Zendaya Deal, to Adelaide Primary School pending the hearing and determination of the matter.

He also ordered that the respondents pay $2,500 in costs to the applicant.

Romona Farquharson-Seymour, lawyer for the parent, claimed the saga began on November 6, 2023.

She claimed an art teacher holding a ruler injured the face of the six-year-old girl.

"The mother was not informed of the incident by the school, but rather became aware when the child was being retrieved from school," she claimed.

"Upon her arrival at the school and making enquiries as to what had happened and why she was not informed, a verbal altercation ensued between the mother and art teacher.

"A complaint was made to the police about the assault to the child and verbal assault to the mother, but no charges have been laid."

Mrs Farquharson-Seymour said on February 28, the Ministry of Education decided to transfer the child to another school after two meetings with the mother and no appearance by the art teacher.

She said the mother believes this was "purely motivated by the union having a protest and no regard to the lack of a fair hearing or the wellbeing of the child".