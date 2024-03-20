UNION CHIEF IN POLICE SEARCH: Force denies swoop on BEWU president was intimidation

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

POLICE said they searched properties owned by Bahamas Electrical Workers Union president Kyle Wilson after receiving a stealing complaint –– not to intimidate Mr Wilson, who has publicly opposed the Davis administration's purported plan to reform Bahamas Power & Light by dividing up the company with the help of private partners.

During a tearful interview on ZNS last night, Mr Wilson said he believes authorities are trying to intimidate him, and he is concerned about his elderly parents.

However, Inspector Desiree Ferguson told The Tribune yesterday that officers executed a search warrant around 6pm on Monday on the apartment of one of Mr Wilson's tenants, not at Mr Wilson's residence.

She said police received an official complaint about stolen items from a vehicle, and officers recovered items that were suspected of being stolen.

"At no time did officers search the residence of the tenant," she said.

“Emphatically, I can be clear that the police in no way were using this as a form of intimidation based on the disputes that he may have going on, based on whatever his position or title is. This investigation that was launched by the police has no bearing on what he has going on with BPL."

Mr Wilson said that Monday was the third time in four days police came to his yard.

"It's a scary situation," he said. "You know, I have elderly parents at home.”

He said the episode was embarrassing for him.

Insp Ferguson said: “We have a responsibility once an official complaint is lodged. The police have a responsibility to do due diligence to investigate."

During an unrelated press conference yesterday, Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard said the search was “curious” given that BPL union leaders have recently expressed concern about a public-private partnership the government is pursuing to reform BPL.