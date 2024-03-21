BAISS: Inter-school soccer heats up

THE Bahamas Association of Independent Secondary Schools continued its inter-school soccer competition at the Bahamas Football Association’s Roscoe Davies Developmental Center at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex with a few games on tap this week.

Here’s a look at the results posted:

Senior boys - March 18th - St Andrew’s def. SAC 1-0; Lyford Cay def. Queen’s College 4-0; Kingsway Academy def. St Anne’s 9-0 and Windsor School def. Aquinas College 15-0.

Junior girls - Windsor School def. SAC 1-0; Queen’s College def. Aquinas College 3-0 and St Andrew’s def. Lyford Cay 2-0.

Senior girls - Queen’s College def. Aquinas College 3-0; St Andrew’s def. Kingsway Academy 2-1; Lyford Cay def. St Anne’s 10-0 and SAC and St John’s played to a 3-3 draw.

Junior boys - Queen’s School def. Lyford Cay 5-0. College def. Aquinas College 8-2 and Windsor School def. Lyford Cay 5-0. St John’s vs SAC was rained out.