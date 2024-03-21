Boys take the court in NPPPSSA volleyball

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

WHILE the girls are now waiting for the play-off rounds on Friday, the boys began their preliminary rounds in the New Providence Public Primary Schools Sports Association’s 2024 Volleyball Tournament.

The boys’ competition got started yesterday at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium and will continue today at 9am to determine who will advance to the playoffs and championship rounds on Friday.

At the end of day one, there was some excitement from some of the coaches about the way their teams performed and there were some who were eager to come back today and try and improve on what they didn’t do right on day one.

Greer Thompon, whose Sybil Strachan team missed out of winning the title last year, are back, not only to get into the final but to be the last team standing on Friday.

“After coming up second last year, we did our homework and now we are here to execute for the win,” Thompson said.

“We came out here to win it all. We put in our time and now we want to show the country that we can do it.”

Latahara Forbes, who moved from Grand Bahama and is now coaching at Yellow Elder Primary in her first year, said she too was pleased with the way her team played.

“I think the kids did an awesome job,” said Forbes, the mother of one of the top swimmers in the country, 18-year-old collegian Nigel Forbes. “The hard work and practice paid off.”

Once her team comes today and plays their best and have some fun, Forbes said they will continue to enjoy their level of success that should enable them to get into the playoffs.

Brad Wood Jr, whose TG Glover team won two of their games by default, but lost the only one they played, said they still have some work to do.

“This is primary school, so I try not to be too hard on them because they are developing,” Wood Jr said. “Development is the key of the day. There wasn’t nothing you can do about that.”

However, as they move into crunch time today, Wood Jr is hoping that his team will improve so that they can be one of the contenders going into the playoffs.

“I hope to see a lot of better efforts from the boys,” he stated.

All but two of the games played ended up in a two-game sweep.

• Here’s a look at the matches played:

Court one - Stephen Dillet def. Woodcock Primary 15-4, 15-3; Sybil Strachan def CW Sawyer 15-9, 15-1; EP Roberts def. Eva Hilton 15-8, 15-8; Sandilands Primary def. Claridge Primary 15-10, 15-03; Stephen Dillet def. Eva Hilton 15-5, 15-5 and Sybil Strachan def. Sandilands 15-6, 15-8.

Court two - Centerville Primary def. ALB 15-11, 15-6; TG Glover def. Sandilands 15-0, 15-0; Cleveland Eneas def. Ridgeland Primary 10-15, 15-8, 10-6; Yellow Elder def. Garvin Tynes 15-11, 9-15, 10-7; Centerville def. Ridgeland Primary 15-4, 15-7 and Yellow Elder def. Sandi- lands Primary 15-0, 15-0.