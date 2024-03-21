BTC sponsors World Relays

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

With the return of World Athletics’ prestigious World Relays to The Bahamas, the Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) resumed its rightful position as the major sponsor.

With about six weeks away from the event being staged at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium May 3-4, BTC made a sizeable cheque presentation of $300,000 yesterday to the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture and the Local Organising Committee.

The handover took place in the foyer of the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium where LOC Chief Executive Officer Drumeco Archer, LOC Chairman Dr Daniel Johnson and Acting Minister of Sports Zane Lightbourne welcomed and congratulated BTC CEO Sameer Bhatti and their staff for continuing the tradition they started when the Bahamas hosted the first three editions of the World Relays in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

The World Relays returns to the Bahamas after they were moved to Yokohama, Japan in 2019 and Chorzow, Poland in 2021. The Bahamas will welcome 50 countries, who will be participating this year as they try to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris, France in August.

Before presenting the cheque, Bhatti said BTC welcomes the world of athletes and fans to The Bahamas as the title sponsors for the World Relays Bahamas 2024.

“Everything about this event represents excellence and we are proud to partner with the Local Organising Committee and the Government to continue to place the Bahamas on the world stage,” Bhatti said.

“We’re particularly excited to see our Bahamians return home to compete and win and follow in your footsteps, Pauline Davis.”

Highlighting the numerous events that BTC has made to the development of The Bahamas, Bhatti said they are committed to building a better Bahamas and helping to unleash the potential of the young people of the nation.

During the weekend extravaganza, Bhatti revealed that BTC will provide free Wi-Fi service in the stadium and will assist in providing top notch Bahamian entertainment for all to enjoy.

Lightbourne, filling in for Minister Mario Bowleg, who is currently off the island, said the Bahamas can boast of being the best in the world and this is just one of the ways they can demonstrate that through BTC.

“BTC, the Government of the Bahamas and the people are profoundly grateful for your generous sponsorship of this upcoming event,” Lightbourne pointed out.

“Your support will play a pivotal role in the successful execution of the World Relays and the impact that it will make on our global community for years to come.”

As the title sponsor, Lightbourne said it’s good to see them back at the starting line like they did in 2014, 2015 and 2017, providing excellent coverage throughout the English-speaking Caribbean.

“This year will be no different,” Lightbourne stated. “With BTC high speed internet, athletes, coaches and fans can stay connected with every exciting exchange.

“They will ensure that no one misses a single moment of what promises to be the sporting event of the year, while connecting the Caribbean and indeed the world.”

Lightbourne encouraged all of the local vendors to get ready because the world is coming and he’s hoping that they will inject some funds into our economy during their stay.

He also thanked all of the partners who will join BTC in putting on the world-class event as they make the World Relays one that everybody will enjoy, especially as they watch the Bahamian athletes go head-to-head with their international counterparts.

“As we sprint into these relays, let us embrace the spirit of unity, sportsmanship and friendly competition,” Lightbourne said. “Let us come together as a community to support our athletes and showcase the warmth and hospitality of The Bahamas.

“Let us create lasting memories for all participants and spectators alike. In the words of encouragement and celebrations, I say to our runners, run on, may your legs be strong, may your spirit be high and may you proudly carry the banner of The Bahamas in the upcoming relays.”

Archer, the president of the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations, noted that it’s important for BTC to continue to carry on the baton because the Bahamas, on the global stage of athletics, is faster, stronger and unstoppable as evident by the world record breaking performances and medals won by our athletes. “That’s why, for years, BTC has been synonymous with track and field and as a perennial title sponsor of (three) previous editions, they have become synonyms with the World Athletics Relays,” Archer said.

“Today feels like a championship day for The Bahamas as well as our partner with BTC, which ensures that we will never forget the experience of the world relays. Welcome BTC as our title sponsor of the World Relays 2024.”

The sponsorship, according to Archer, will ensure that The Bahamas stages a truly world-class event for the return of one of the most exciting competitions that will be held in 2024.

“BTC’s contribution will allow us to improve the World Relay experience for athletes, fans and viewers worldwide,” Archer said. “And because of this sup- port, like BTC, together with the strength of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, and the BAAA, we will deliver an unforgettable weekend that will be entangled by a dogfight track and field experience with sweet, sweet Bahamian music.”

There will also be the rhythmic sounds of Junkanoo.

Dr Johnson indicated that he coined the phrase “from Paradise to Paris,” as one of the original persons responsible for bringing the World Relays to the Bahamas. He noted that “Golden Girl” Pauline Davis, who serves as the deputy chair of the LOC, NACAC president Mike Sands, former director of sports Timothy Munnings and others have allowed World Athletics, headed by president Sebastian Coe, to indicate that the Bahamas has earned its seat at the table.

As a result of their performances and the support they got from BTC, Dr Johnson said the Bahamas was afforded the opportunity to stage the genius of the brand-new event, the World Relays. He said BTC has now also earned its seat around the table.

“A world-class brand trusts us with their reputation,” Dr Johnson said of World Athletics. “We are a world-class brand and we also have a world-class reputation.”

Chris Saunders, who serves as one of the directors in the LOC, advised Bahamians to go to the World Relays online site and purchase their tickets early because they are going fast.