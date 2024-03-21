Govt defends $192k new BMW for PM

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE Office of the Prime Minister defended government’s purchase of a $192,000 BMW for the prime minister after people debated the appropriateness of buying the luxury car when many struggle with the cost of living.

Documents about the transaction leaked on social media on Tuesday, sparking heated commentary.

The OPM said in a statement yesterday that the BMW replaces a $300,000 Mercedes acquired under the Ingraham administration in 2011 that four prime ministers used.

“For the first time, an electric vehicle was chosen for the Office of the Prime Minister, reflecting broader government policy to transition government vehicles to electric ones, which are cleaner and offer cost-savings over time,” the OPM said.

“This vehicle is currently being customised to meet the stringent security and functional requirements necessary for transporting a prime minister. Additionally, a Lexus is currently being repaired and is thus not in use. To ensure no interruption in the prime minister’s official duties, a BMW has been temporarily loaned to the Office.”

The OPM said once repaired, the Lexus and the new vehicle will be the two vehicles in rotation.

Asked about the appropriateness of buying the luxury car, acting Press Secretary Keishla Adderley told reporters: “I think a person can appreciate it. The Office of the Prime Minister needs to cope with a very rigorous schedule that the prime minister has to deal with on a daily basis.”

She said the new car is expected to last at least ten years.

Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard claimed yesterday that the BMW is the second car the government has bought under Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, amounting to more than $350,000 spent over two years.

OPM officials, however, clarified that one of the cars to which Mr Pintard referred was loaned to the OPM until the new BMW arrives.

Mr Pintard also said: “Is this a car that gives you information on how to grow and develop the economy? Is this a car that helps people with rental assistance and food assistance that people need?”

Controversy over car purchases for members of the executive is not new.

There was uproar in 2012 when people learned that nearly $750,000 worth of new vehicles were bought for Cabinet ministers.

Then Progressive Liberal Party chairman Bradley Roberts said the purchase order for the cars was made two months before the PLP was elected and had nothing to do with the new Cabinet.

“Let me also say that maybe there may be a justification for ordering these cars, because it has been brought to my attention that these ministers’ cars have apparently been run like they were running BEC’s generators,” he said.

“They ran them without any maintenance until they stopped running.”

When the government bought a new Lexus for the prime minister in 2017, that too prompted some criticism.