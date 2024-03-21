Taxi fare increase gazetted - and ministry to meet drivers

By FAY SIMMONS

THE fare increase for taxi drivers has been gazetted, Minister of Energy and Transport JoBeth Coleby-Davis said yesterday.

Speaking in Parliament, Ms Coleby-Davis said the ministry will host a town hall for taxi drivers “in short order” and in addition to the fare increase for New Providence the rate adjustment for Family Island taxi drivers is being completed.

She said: “In short order, the Ministry of Energy and Transport will host a town hall for taxi drivers in conjunction with The Bahamas Association Hotel Tourism Association.

“The last increase in taxi fares occurred in 2017 more than six years ago. The time has long been passed for fares to be increased. Therefore, I am pleased to share with this honourable house that the increase in taxi fares for New Providence has been gazetted and that my ministry is in the process of completing the rate adjustment for taxi fares in our Family Islands.”

Ms Coleby-Davis also said a town hall meeting will be held with bus drivers next month to discuss their fee increase and other means of improving the sector.

She said: “The public bus transportation is critical to the economic and social life of our country. Every day, thousands of Bahamian workers and students use public transportation. Over the years and through various administrations, tremendous work has been undertaken to improve the sector.

“For the record, Madam Speaker, the Davis administration is committed to enhancing the sector. Therefore, I wish to advise this honourable house that there will be a town hall for members of the public, bus franchise owners and public bus drivers in early April. During the meeting, my ministry will share plans to increase the bus fare and discuss measures to enhance the sector.”

She added existing bus routes will be reviewed to determine if new routes need to be implemented and the ministry will work with stakeholders to improve the sector.

She said: “As there has been some population shifts on the island of New Providence, we must review existing bus routes, explore the need for new bus routes, and undertake the gazetting of bus stops.

“Ministry will work with all stakeholders. We will collaborate with a view to improving the industry for the benefit of all Bahamians.”