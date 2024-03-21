Tighter inspection and tougher penalties under new boat rules

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

STRENGTHENING the safety and oversight of the boating industry was given as the reason for changes to the Boat Registration Bill 2024 and the Water Skiing and Motorboat Control Bill in Parliament yesterday.

JoBeth Coleby-Davis, Minister of Energy and Transport said that under the amendments every boat must be inspected by the New Providence Port Authority and owners must provide records of crew training and boat maintenance prior to registration.

She said: “The purpose of the amendment to the Boat Registration Act is to provide for additional inspection requirements and insurance, replace and strengthen the offences provision, and to replace the Schedule and provide for new registration and inspection fees.

“Specifically, the Bill will see an amendment to section 6 of the principal Act, requiring every boat, before being registered under the Act to be submitted for inspection to the New Providence Port Authority and that the Port Authority be provided with record of crew training, surveys conducted in the last 12 months, history of dry docking, and boat maintenance records.

“Under the amended Act, Madam Speaker, every owner, or operator of a boat registered to ply or for hire in waters of The Bahamas shall procure and maintain a comprehensive insurance policy from a company licenced under the Insurance Act to carry on insurance business in The Bahamas.”

She said that under the amendments penalties will also be strengthened with boat owners who fail to register their vessel facing fines between $5,000 to $10,000 and a $1,000 to $5,000 fine for hiring persons without obtaining a licence.

She said: “Let’s be clear, any legislation that requires compliance, must include provisions to deter non-conformance. If we do not include penalties, the Bill will not be worth its salt – it would lack teeth.

“A penalty of not less than $5,000 dollars and not exceeding $10,000 is liable for owners who do not register their boats, complete inspection, or have a valid insurance policy is not in hand.

“A penalty of not less than $1,000 and not exceeding $5,000 is liable under the Act for any person who acts as master of a boat for hire or employs any other person to do so without first obtaining a licence under the Act.”

Ms Coleby-Davis said although the fees outline in the bills may be criticised “the fees have not been adjusted in many years” and they have taken steps to “cushion” small boat owners.

She said: “The amendments to the Boat Registration Bill, and the Water Skiing and Motor- boat Control Bill are necessary and will bring greater clarity for the boating industry.

“As minister with responsibility for transport, I acknowledge that in some quarters the fees outlined in the schedules of both Bills will be criticised, however, it is important to note that the fees have not been adjusted in many years. Additionally, we have taken the necessary steps to cushion the owners and operators of small boats – which are primarily used by our fishermen and small tour operators from the increase in fares.”

She said they have considered feedback from the public when adjusting registration fees, especially the views of Family Island operators.

She said: “We have listened to feedback from members of the public – especially the views of fishermen in communities like West End in Grand Bahama, Spanish Wells in North Eleuthera, and Petty’s in Long Island - and subsequently amended registration fees in the First Schedule of the Bill.”

She said the Davis administration supports the “blue economy” and that the reforms are “in the national interest for safety and protection”.

She said: “The Government of The Bahamas is committed to improving governance of the boating sector. Our approach to this reform-driven approach will involve both policy changes and adjustments, as well as legislative updates.

“The Davis administration supports the blue economy. We are committed to listening and acting in the best interests of all Bahamians. The increased regulations and reforms for both commercial and recreational boats is in the national interest for safety and protection.”