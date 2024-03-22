Commissioner gives support to new ankle monitor company

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

POLICE Commissioner Clayton Fernander said when Migrafill Electronic Security takes over monitoring people on bail in “another week or so”, it will electronically monitor more than 600 people.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe told The Tribune last week that the government cancelled its contract with Metro Security Solutions and selected the previous service provider to do the work.

“Well, we are all aware of the challenges that we were having with the previous vendor,” Commissioner Fernander said yesterday. Last year, he revealed that some people removed their bracelets easily with just a paper clip.

He threw his support behind the new company yesterday, saying: “We know what they have to offer.”

The last PLP administration awarded Migrafill the electronic monitoring service in 2016, taking the business from ICS Security Concepts.

Last year, Orin Bethel, president of Metro Security Solution, told this newspaper police sometimes failed to respond to the company’s SMS messages about people breaching their bail, citing the example of George Seymour, who was killed in August.

“I remember the names because these are people who could have been alive if somebody could care enough to go do something,” he said. “We had sent a report to the police on August 17 to say that George Seymour was breaking curfew. They did not take action. Three days later, he was killed at Charms nightclub, breaking curfew again.”