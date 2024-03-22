Fernander ‘very disappointed’ with union chief’s description of recent police search

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

POLICE Commissioner Clayton Fernander said he is “very disappointed” with Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU) president Kyle Wilson’s description of a recent police search of his properties.

During a tearful interview on ZNS earlier this week, Mr Wilson said he believed authorities were trying to intimidate him, and he was concerned about his elderly parents.

Police later said they searched properties he owns after receiving a stealing complaint. Inspector Desiree Ferguson said officers executed a search warrant around 6pm on Monday on the apartment of one of Mr Wilson's tenants, not at Mr Wilson's residence.

"We don't want him to drag us into what is going on with their issue," Mr Fernander said yesterday. "The police are only doing their job.

"We were armed with a warrant based on a complaint that was made, and so South Beach Police Station and there were some equipment, I'm talking about the cell phone, iPad that was stolen, and it was being tracked right in that yard where he lives. We didn't even know who lives there and it's a triplex."

Mr Wilson has publicly opposed the Davis administration's purported plan to reform Bahamas Power & Light by dividing up the company with the help of private partners.

"I'm very disappointed for them to drag the police into their issue," Commissioner Fernander said.

"He needs to speak to that again and to address it properly."