Govt considers giving bench or jury trial choice

ATTORNEY General Ryan Pinder said government might consider changing the status quo of the judicial system so people could choose between bench and jury trials.

His comment came after the current and three former chief justices emphasised the benefits of bench trials last week, highlighting their efficiency, among other things.

Mr Pinder said last week that the Davis administration is unlikely to host a referendum to remove the constitutional right to a jury trial.

However, he said yesterday: “I think giving that option in law is a feasible approach, and that’s a proven approach. In Trinidad, they did the same thing. To abolish jury trials, you need a constitutional referendum, and I don’t see us pursuing that. But providing options in law, I think, is something that we could consider, and we’d be happy to speak to both the judiciary about that as well as the defence bar to get their opinions.”

In 2013, the Constitutional Commission recommended that the automatic right to a jury trial in the Supreme Court be removed.

“The argument was that jury trials had the tendency to be arbitrary and unfair, in addition to the administrative evils associated with it,” the report said.

“The commission agrees that the criminal justice system would be better served if there were not an automatic right to a trial by jury when charged on information in the Supreme Court. In our view, the constitution should authorise Parliament to prescribe by ordinary legislation the exceptional circumstances in which criminal matters may be tried by a judge alone.”

At that time attorney General Allyson Maynard Gibson supported the commission’s conclusion.