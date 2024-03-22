Man accused of breaking into home

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was denied bail on Friday after he was accused of breaking into a Golden Gates home earlier this month.

Magistrate Algernon Allen, Jr, charged Frero Senat, 36, with housebreaking and stealing.

Senat allegedly broke into the residence of Oenise Supreme between 1pm to 4pm on March 16 and stole $1,700 in cash.

After pleading not guilty to the charge, Senat was told that he would be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his trial begins on May 21.

Donna Major represented the accused.