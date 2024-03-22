Man fined for body armour without a permit

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was fined in court after he admitted to having body armour without a permit.

Magistrate Lennox Coleby charged Kerrigan McCoy, 31, with possession of body armour.

McCoy was arrested after he was found with a black bullet proof vest without authorisation from the licensing authority on March 7.

After pleading guilty to the charge, McCoy was fined $2,000, for which failure to pay would risk nine months in prison.