New Providence Public Primary Schools Sports Association volleyball playoffs begin today

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

THE stage is now set for the playoffs in the New Providence Public Primary Schools Sports Association’s 2024 Volleyball Tournament.

Yesterday, the primary boys completed their round robin play at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium and today, starting at 9am, their playoffs, along with the girls, will begin. The day will conclude with the champions being crowned.

While the final of the two days of competition for the boys was an opportunity for teams to advance to the final four, the other teams were sent home packing until next year.

Margaret Albury, coach of Stephen Dillet, was so excited after they went undefeated in all three of their games played.

“We had a pretty good performance. The boys came through,” Albury said. “We don’t know who we will play, but we looking to win it all. We always have to work on something, but we will be ready for whoever we meet.”

Despite not advancing, Tito Hanna said he was still happy with his Eva Hilton team. “Our boys really stepped up in our last game. We could have done better in the earlier games, but it’s all a learning process for us,” he said. “We just have to get ready for next year.

“We had a lot of unforced errors and a lot of the guys not communicating with each other. We had some problems with our service as well. Those are some of the areas that we have to work on.”

With four pools contested only, the top two teams in each pool advanced to the playoffs. They are as follows:

Pool A - Stephen Dillet (3-0) and EP Roberts (2-1).

Pool B - Sybil Strachan (3-0) and Sandilands Primary (2-1).

Pool C - Centerville (3-0) and Cleveland Eneas Primary (2-1). Pool D - Yellow Elder (3-0) and Garvin Tynes Primary (2-1).

Unlike the boys, there were only two pools, so the top four teams advanced. They were as follows:

Pool A - Sandilands (5-0; Garvin Tynes (4-1); Claridge Primary (3-2) and Woodcock Primary (2-3).

Pool B - EP Roberts (5-0); Centerville (4-1); Yellow Elder (3-2) and Ridgeland Primary (3-2).