Security summit aims to tackle regional issues

US Charge d’Affaires Usha Pitts said she hopes cooperation through the Northern Caribbean Security Summit can lead to more multi-national narcotic initiatives such as Operation Bahamas Turks and Caicos (OPBAT), which has significantly hindered the transit of drugs in Bahamian waters.

She spoke during yesterday's opening session of the third Northern Caribbean Security Summit (NOCSS) hosted by the Ministry of National Security at the British Colonial Hotel.

“We need to be able to share information," she said. "We need to be able to contribute to joint investigations. All of this stuff has to evolve, has to modernise, has to improve, and that's what the whole point of the NOCSS is."

She said although OPBAT is a success story, more can be done.

OPBAT, she said, "doesn’t encompass all of our other issues, like, what about guns? What about migrants? How are we countering all these other threats?

"It's important that we kind of expand our vision of what security means in the northern Caribbean.

“Right now, OPBAT, it's a great operation, don't get me wrong, but it's not doing everything that we need it to do, so I’m looking forward to a future where we have greater prosecutions, greater extraditions, vetted units, closer integration between judicial authorities and law enforcement authorities between The Bahamas, United States, and Turks & Caicos."

The two-day summit will involve discussions about countering transnational organised crime, firearms, drug trafficking organisations and other illicit trafficking.