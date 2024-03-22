Two crew members die after incident on vessel moored at Half Moon Cay

Police on Eleuthera are investigating after an incident that left two crew members of a cruise line dead on Friday.

The incident reportedly occurred while the vessel was moored at Half Moon Cay, in the Eleuthera district.

Preliminary reports indicate that sometime around 9.30am, the captain was alerted via the automatic fire alarm system to a malfunction in the ship’s engine room.

Subsequently, the vessel's fire response team was activated, and, on arrival at the engine room, they encountered sweltering condensation as a result of a steam leak, which was immediately rectified.

A check was made for the crew members; however, they were found unresponsive with severe burns.

Both victims were examined by the District Medical Doctor and subsequently pronounced dead.

Investigations continue.

In a statement, Holland America Line said they were deeply saddened by this incident and their “thoughts and prayers are with our team members' families at this difficult time”.