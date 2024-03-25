Bahamas makes climate submission to International Court of Justice

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
THE Bahamas has made a submission to the International Court of Justice, seeking to hold countries accountable for climate change.
Attorney General Ryan Pinder announced last year that the country supported a United Nations Resolution requesting an advisory opinion on states’ obligations regarding climate change.
A Friday press statement from the Office of the Attorney General noted that written submissions were made to the ICJ and that the country would respond to submissions from other countries and organisations ahead of the June 24 deadline.
“We are in a new climate era, where climate impacts will increasingly drive geopolitical and economic instability. International institutions must rise to the occasion and insist on decisive action,” said Prime Minister Philip Davis. “The Bahamas is calling on the ICJ to make clear the legal obligations of states to reduce harmful policies and protect current and future generations from the most devastating impacts of climate change.”
Mr Pinder said: “The ICJ’s advisory opinion will provide much-needed guidance on the responsibilities of states to address climate change. It will strengthen the legal framework for climate action and hold states accountable for their contributions to the crisis.”
According to the press statement, The Bahamas’ submission details climate change impacts encountered at a national and individual level, including sea level rise, ocean acidification, extreme weather events, and harm to coral reefs. The Bahamas draws the attention of the Court to the significant and ongoing impacts of climate change on the nation’s economy, and the impacts which future generations of Bahamians are likely to encounter.”
Comments
moncurcool 18 hours, 39 minutes ago
So has BPL stopped using Bunker C fuel?
How do we want to hold other countries accountable, and we cannot even hold our own selves accountable?
Sickened 18 hours, 34 minutes ago
I just pray that the PLP are not in power when and if The Bahamas ever gets a windfall from climate reparations. Any funds would fly out of our consolidated fund faster than Davis' comfy private jet.
zemilou 17 hours, 12 minutes ago
As with so much from our leaders, so hypocritical given our fossil fuel based economy. Almost everything about tourism - from cruise ships to private jets to high powered tour boats to huge resort complexes - and our high consumption, import driven lifestyles.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID