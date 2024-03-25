Bahamas makes climate submission to International Court of Justice

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas has made a submission to the International Court of Justice, seeking to hold countries accountable for climate change.

Attorney General Ryan Pinder announced last year that the country supported a United Nations Resolution requesting an advisory opinion on states’ obligations regarding climate change.

A Friday press statement from the Office of the Attorney General noted that written submissions were made to the ICJ and that the country would respond to submissions from other countries and organisations ahead of the June 24 deadline.

“We are in a new climate era, where climate impacts will increasingly drive geopolitical and economic instability. International institutions must rise to the occasion and insist on decisive action,” said Prime Minister Philip Davis. “The Bahamas is calling on the ICJ to make clear the legal obligations of states to reduce harmful policies and protect current and future generations from the most devastating impacts of climate change.”

Mr Pinder said: “The ICJ’s advisory opinion will provide much-needed guidance on the responsibilities of states to address climate change. It will strengthen the legal framework for climate action and hold states accountable for their contributions to the crisis.”

According to the press statement, The Bahamas’ submission details climate change impacts encountered at a national and individual level, including sea level rise, ocean acidification, extreme weather events, and harm to coral reefs. The Bahamas draws the attention of the Court to the significant and ongoing impacts of climate change on the nation’s economy, and the impacts which future generations of Bahamians are likely to encounter.”