BOY ACCUSED OF KILLING RELATIVE: Mom at school play when told of deadly Eleuthera stabbing

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE mother of one of the country’s latest murder victims was at a school play on Friday when she learned Topaz Baillou, 25, had been stabbed to death - allegedly by a minor who is related to the victim.

The incident has rocked the family’s small, closely knit community in Upper Bogue, Eleuthera, according to the island administrator, Stephen Wilson, who said the alleged killer and the victim did not get into problems.

Baillou’s death was one of two over the weekend, pushing the murder count for the year to 34. Yesterday, a 42-year-old man was killed in the Kennedy Subdivision after a gunman fired multiple gunshots in his direction before fleeing into a white Japanese vehicle parked nearby. The victim was standing outside a residence on Gilda Street when the shooting happened around 11am. Another man with him, aged 41, is in the hospital in critical condition.

In the Eleuthera incident, police said Baillou and the male suspect were involved in an argument while driving after 8pm. When they arrived at their destination, the minor allegedly produced a sharp instrument and stabbed Baillou in his upper body. Baillou reportedly got out of the car and collapsed a short distance away.

Aldada Thurston said she was supposed to meet up with Baillou, her friend of 11 years, the night he was killed, but she didn’t learn about his death until the next day, having spoken to him hours before his death.

She said he was a hard-working electrician and a father of one son.

She said he was kind and helpful and a confidant of hers.

“We knew everything about one another,” she said. “We had many ups and downs. But we always made it back to each other whether it was just to hang out or just catch up. Topaz was also a kind person, he loved to help others even when he didn’t have it.”

She said she never knew of issues between Baillou and his alleged attacker.

The victim’s mother is a respected teacher at Harbour Island Green School, an official on the island told The Tribune.

Mr Wilson, the North Eleuthera administrator, said the incident highlights the need for peaceful conflict resolution.

“My understanding is that these young boys, they weren’t a problem to the community,” he said. “I’ve never heard of them being involved with any activity that ever caused them to be named in a negative light. It’s a tragic situation. I really give my sympathy out to the mom.”