Diamond depository deal would help ensure Botswana not ‘held hostage’ by global north

By JADE RUSSELL
Tribune Staff Reporter
jrussell@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis elaborated on his hopes of turning Grand Bahama into a depository for diamonds from Botswana during the closing press conference of his trip.
He previously said a depository was discussed during the visit as a way to facilitate Botswana's exports to the United States in a collaboration between the Grand Bahama Port Authority and the Freeport Container Port.
Mr Davis said the idea is to ensure insurance against the global north's assault on the diamond industry.
“There has to be an alternative," he said. "The Bahamas is very near to the largest consumer market of diamonds in the world, the United States of America."
“For The Bahamas, it will create jobs for my people in Grand Bahama. And, of course, the exchange of upskilling our Bahamian people to appreciate the diamond industry will also be an advantage and a plus for us. We provide this mechanism for Botswana to ensure that they are not held hostage by the global north. I think that will be the advantage for them.”
Mr Davis said Botswana could demand that developed countries meet the African country on its terms.
Botswana’s president, Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi, also thanked Mr Davis for his efforts to assist the country as it faces challenges.
Botswana is one of the world’s largest sustainable diamond sources and the country’s leading producer by value.
Comments
moncurcool 10 hours, 20 minutes ago
Why does Botswana need The Bahamas to demand countries meet them on their terms?
How does that happen?
Davis is full on words, and short on explanations.
The_Oracle 9 hours, 57 minutes ago
Best mind the "North" doesn't "assault" us for being allied with Botswana! Me thinks the P.M. aught to be focussed on our local long standing problems and the numerous new problems the government is creating for locals!
birdiestrachan 9 hours, 36 minutes ago
If it happens it will be good for GB of course the doom sayers are praying to the devil in hell that it does not materialize if it does they will cry bo bo tears
TalRussell 8 hours, 59 minutes ago
Is it Diamonds or Grand Bahama Briquettes' that Botswana is after. --- And, you don't want to know --- All has to go in it, to make it. --- You can't make this stuff up, now, could you'.--- Good Day!
concernedcitizen 8 hours, 54 minutes ago
Diamonds are smaller to tote in graft than suitcase of cash , The Columbians and Vesco and KC them used Lords Jewelers lo
TalRussell 8 hours, 36 minutes ago
@ComradeConcerned. --- Wagering a KFC 3 Piece Chicken Meal, if you can answer. --- How,"Lords,"--- Fits into "Lords Jewellers."--- Good Day!
concernedcitizen 7 hours, 52 minutes ago
Lenny Chapel came there as a Rev or missionary spreading some religious hocus , Married a nice Bahamian lady , a Bethel from Abaco I think , and opened Lords ,,was he always a flim flam man ?? Where is my 3 Piece
ThisIsOurs 7 hours, 3 minutes ago
"create jobs"
Doing what. Moving boxes around? Please stop the nonsense. These people always selling dreams to poor starving island people. Oil industry, Home porting, space travel (that was a doozie, they surpassed themselves on that one), climate change ambassador
ThisIsOurs 6 hours, 59 minutes ago
"the idea is to ensure insurance against the global north's assault on the diamond industry."
I guess the "global north" would never be able to figure out that the diamonds really came from Botswana. Because... diamonds are mined in the Bahamas! Great idea Brain. That's right Pinky, we're taking over the world!
