Diamond depository deal would help ensure Botswana not ‘held hostage’ by global north

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis elaborated on his hopes of turning Grand Bahama into a depository for diamonds from Botswana during the closing press conference of his trip.

He previously said a depository was discussed during the visit as a way to facilitate Botswana's exports to the United States in a collaboration between the Grand Bahama Port Authority and the Freeport Container Port.

Mr Davis said the idea is to ensure insurance against the global north's assault on the diamond industry.

“There has to be an alternative," he said. "The Bahamas is very near to the largest consumer market of diamonds in the world, the United States of America."

“For The Bahamas, it will create jobs for my people in Grand Bahama. And, of course, the exchange of upskilling our Bahamian people to appreciate the diamond industry will also be an advantage and a plus for us. We provide this mechanism for Botswana to ensure that they are not held hostage by the global north. I think that will be the advantage for them.”

Mr Davis said Botswana could demand that developed countries meet the African country on its terms.

Botswana’s president, Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi, also thanked Mr Davis for his efforts to assist the country as it faces challenges.

Botswana is one of the world’s largest sustainable diamond sources and the country’s leading producer by value.