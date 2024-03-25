DPM’s alarm: ‘Shockingly low’ GB Carnival port participation

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The deputy prime minster has warned Grand Bahama businesses not to be “passive observers” of the island’s economic revival after their initial participation in Carnival’s $600m port project was “shockingly low”.

Chester Cooper, addressing the Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, said he wanted to hear no complaints from the Grand Bahama private sector about all the opportunities going to foreign firms or their Nassau rivals if they allow such developments to “pass them by”.

Urging the island’s entrepreneurs to get involved, and participate in the bidding processes launched by Carnival and other major developers, he called on them to “get in the game” as “the sustainability and long-term success of Grand Bahama’s economy hinge on our ability to foster a vibrant, engaged local business community”.

Arguing that much of the island’s “potential for self-reinvention and economic independence” lies in the opportunity to provide goods and services to the likes of Carnival, Mr Cooper said: “I got concerned a few months ago when the local uptake in the Celebration Key RFPs (request for proposals) appeared to be shockingly low. However, people across the country are now realising that this resurgence is real.

“It concerned me deeply that, amidst this flurry of opportunity, there exists in some quarters a reticence to fully engage with the processes that could shape the future. It tells me there is a need for a collective recalibration of your approach to economic participation. We cannot afford to be passive observers in our own story, nor can we cede the narrative of our future to external actors.

“Let me be blunt. I don’t want to hear after the fact about foreigners getting opportunities, and people from Nassau getting opportunities, when there are those in Grand Bahama who would let those opportunities pass them by. You and your members must engage, get in the game, and mobilise more organic, domestic investment.”

While not calling any names, Mr Cooper said in a likely reference to the opposition Free National Movement (FNM) that “there are still many who surprise me in talking down the economy of Grand Bahama”. He added: “Whatever our political affiliations, if we want to be successful we must put our best foot forward and show that we are capable, well-equipped, well-funded and well-positioned to execute.”

The deputy prime minister also said the Government expects the cruise ship industry to make an “adjustment” to the on-board advisories it provides passengers regarding the potential threat of crime in The Bahamas.

“Let me tell you a few things about our ongoing dialogue with our cruise partners,” Mr Cooper told GB Chamber members. “Firstly, we are partners, and it can only be a win-win if we have the consistent engagement and empowerment of Bahamians.

“Secondly, whilst we respect their rules of transparency and fairness, we point out that it is practical, and we fully expect, that Grand Bahama businesses will have the first crack at opportunities that become available in Grand Bahama.

“Thirdly, we have made the case that the cruise lines visiting our ports ought to temper the language in their onboard advisories. They are potentially harmful to local business but, more importantly it is counter-intuitive given the ongoing investment of hundreds of millions of dollars in this economy [by the cruise lines]. Suffice to say, we expect there to be an adjustment to these advisories in due course.”

Mr Cooper touted Carnival’s $600m Celebration Key cruise port as “the largest cruise project globally, promising to dramatically reshape our tourism landscape”, along with Grand Bahama’s 44 percent increase in air arrivals last year. This made it “the fastest growing island by air arrivals” in The Bahamas, albeit from a very low base given Grand Bahama’s previous tourism struggles.

“The projections are staggering,” the deputy prime minister added. “Visitor arrivals in Grand Bahama are expected to exceed 1.4m by the end of 2025, reaching up to four million annually by 2027. This not only represents a significant boost in tourism but also heralds a new era of job creation, revenue generation and overall economic impact for our island.”

Echoing recent calls by the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) for collaboration and co-operation to drive the island’s economy forward, Mr Cooper agreed there must be “a concerted effort” between the Government, Freeport’s quasi-governmental authority, the GB Chamber and private sector to achieve this objective.

“When I was chairman of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce about ten years ago I came to understand the transformative potential of a united and proactive business community. We struggled, with relevance even then, as you no doubt do now,” Mr Cooper said.

“We fought the perception that our members were the big ‘fat cat’ businesses, even though 70 percent of our members were small businesses, as is no doubt the case with you. Your leadership, your innovation, and your commitment are the keystones upon which the future of Grand Bahama will be built.”