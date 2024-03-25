Nassau Cruise Port joins with the dignified girl project to donate feminine products to four groups

By JADE RUSSELL

IN celebration of International Women’s Month, the Nassau Cruise Port partnered with the Dignified Girl project to donate 300 bags filled with essential feminine products to four organisations on Friday.

The Ranfurly Home for Children, Bahamas Crisis Centre, Public Hospital Authority, and PACE (Providing Access to Continued Education) Bahamas each received 75 bags containing menstrual pads, panty liners, and soap. Each organisation also received a $500 donation from the Nassau Cruise Port (NCP).

“When you think about women, you have to think about the most vulnerable people in our community," said Shawn Gomez, marketing and communications manager of the cruise port. "And think about the fact that each of us bleed, regardless of if we want to."

"And so I believe that these products should be accessible to everyone who bleeds and these type of things to help them through the monthly cycle."

Maya Nottage, regional marketing director of the cruise port, noted that 50 per cent of port's staff are women.

Phillipa Dean, founder of the Dignified Girl Project, said her organisation’s mission is to ensure every child and adolescent female has access to essential hygiene products.

Cleopatra Christie, administrator of The Bahamas Crisis Centre, said the donation was important, considering 95 per cent of the centre's clients are women and young girls.

“This particular gift comes in very handy for us. What we realise from time to time, there are many women out there who are not able to afford these very basic items. And so we try to keep our pantry full of these items so that we will be able to provide them for clients who are in need," Ms Christie said.

Braniska Bullard, brand ambassador of the Ranfurly Home, said 13 of the 21 children at the Home are girls. She noted that the quasi-private Home is heavily dependent on donations from the public.

“Just being able to be thought of and being able to give these products to our girls means the world to us," she said.