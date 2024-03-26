Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority to host annual honours day

THE Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Eta Psi Omega Chapter, will host its annual honours day programme from April 2-7.

The event will commemorate 46 years of their Honours Day Scholarship programme under the theme, ‘Soaring in the Pursuit of Greatness: Crafting a Legacy of Success and Excellence.’

The celebration will honour 47 of the best and brightest high school female seniors, with 27 travelling from various Family Islands.

The Eta Psi Omega Chapter has granted over $1.5 million dollars in scholarships and prizes to date.

The Honours Day Scholarship Programme is the lead signature programme of the Chapter, growing its ability to provide scholarships for tertiary education. The programme has partnered with various tertiary education establishments to provide partial and full academic scholarships to universities such as Morgan State University, Middle Tennessee State University, Georgia State University, University of the Ozarks, and Central State University.

EGG HUNT

The Mall at Marathon will host its annual Easter egg hunt this Saturday, beginning at 10am.

This year, the Kiwanis Club of Fort Montagu will cohost the event as they celebrate 60 years of service this year.

The event is free to attend and hundreds of prize eggs will be given to hunters aged three to seven.

The Easter Bunny will also be in attendance and there will be fun activities for the entire family.