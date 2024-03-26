American woman dead in Exuma boat accident

A 55-year-old American woman from Colorado died in a boating incident in Exuma on Sunday.
The incident reportedly occurred shortly before 11am in waters near Staniel Cay, Exuma.
According to police, a married couple was onboard a dinghy when their vessel collided with another pleasure craft vessel, resulting in the couple being thrown overboard.
The couple sustained severe injuries and were retrieved from the water. CPR was administered to the female, who was unresponsive.
Both victims were taken to a nearby medical facility where the female was examined by a medical doctor who confirmed she had no vital signs of life.
The adult male was airlifted to New Providence, where he is being treated in hospital for his critical condition.
Comments
DiverBelow 12 hours, 28 minutes ago
What about the other craft? Size, speed? Minimal reporting for minimal tourism impact?
The_Oracle 11 hours, 10 minutes ago
Too many of these tragic boating accidents lately, while the government has legislated more regulations that cannot replace enforcement. Enforcement is needed to catch those without insurance, registration, training and safe operation. Always the failure to enforce gets us in trouble
birdiestrachan 2 hours, 47 minutes ago
To many boating accidents regulations are need no matter what some may say
