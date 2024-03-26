American woman dead in Exuma boat accident

A 55-year-old American woman from Colorado died in a boating incident in Exuma on Sunday.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly before 11am in waters near Staniel Cay, Exuma.

According to police, a married couple was onboard a dinghy when their vessel collided with another pleasure craft vessel, resulting in the couple being thrown overboard.

The couple sustained severe injuries and were retrieved from the water. CPR was administered to the female, who was unresponsive.

Both victims were taken to a nearby medical facility where the female was examined by a medical doctor who confirmed she had no vital signs of life.

The adult male was airlifted to New Providence, where he is being treated in hospital for his critical condition.