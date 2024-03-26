FNM: WHERE IS SALE OF GRAND LUCAYAN? Pintard blasts Cooper over lack of progress on hotel and airport

By DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
MICHAEL Pintard blasted Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism Chester Cooper for not yet overseeing the sale of the Grand Lucayan resort and for not getting an airport in Grand Bahama.
While a guest yesterday on the Foundation talk show hosted by Howard Grant on Guardian Radio, he said the Davis administration is big on promises and slow on delivering.
“DPM Cooper had two and a half years to get a sale for Grand Lucayan which he beat us up about,” he said. “Remember, Dorian occurred in the end of 2019. We had 2020 and 2021. Let’s say he had two and a half years and has not been able to successfully sell the hotel.”
In December 2021, Mr Cooper announced the government had cancelled a deal for the Grand Lucayan the Minnis administration had negotiated with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines(RCCL) and the ITM Group.
Mr Cooper also announced a new proposal request process related to the Grand Bahama International Airport (GBIA) would begin on March 28, 2022.
Mr Pintard said the deputy prime minister had given multiple dates for transforming the airport in Grand Bahama.
“They have moved from a private-public partnership formula for the Grand Bahama airport, with a $400m price tag for the airport and creation of a berm, to $80m, and we still don’t know if it is a true private-public partnership,” he said.
“So, for all of their talk about their brilliance and willingness to work on our behalf, they have very little to show for it, particularly in places like Grand Bahama.”
Mr Pintard also stressed that the prime minister and the PLP chairman’s public row with the Grand Bahama Port Authority was “a tremendous disservice” to Grand Bahama.
He believes it created tremendous uncertainty among present and potential investors and that the port should expand and welcome additional Bahamian shareholders, licensees, and others who can buy shares in physical assets.
Comments
TimesUp 13 hours, 45 minutes ago
The hotel is not desirable. As interest rates have increased there is less and less desire to invest abroad. The other hard truth is that Grand Bahama is simply no longer a tourist destination. That ship has sailed. Now Port Lucaya is 1 step away from becoming the bazaar 2.0. There needs to be new vision. Perhaps mid range, second home owner condominiums.
The Government needs to be clear and provide more detail on the airpot. From the conceptual drawings it appears that there is nothing serious in the pipe line. Perhaps a junior intern drew them, they do not seem to be conceptually sound (pitched roofs draining into one another), or viability in flood mitigation.
Six senses is the most promising project and I wish them the best of luck. I just hope their financing holds in this economy, and that they haven't aimed to high at 10-20 million per unit. We don't have a hospital, airport, entertainment, or a service industry that caters to people investing 3-5 million let alone 10-20.
DiverBelow 13 hours, 1 minute ago
Funds should be dedicated to a storm-proof airport in High Rock (key word HIGH). Govt already possess the old USAirForce base with more than adequate space for international quality passenger & freight airport. Beautiful beaches for hotels. Existing highway for freight & commuter busses. Future shuttle rail would allow local & GB expansion beyond Freeport/PA. There is even room for agriculture, ask the DEA. ;)
K4C 11 hours, 56 minutes ago
Dateline 2025
Cooper announces another announcement
birdiestrachan 11 hours, 13 minutes ago
Mr pintard should be ashamed of himself but he has no shame Hutchison could not sell the hotel but they saw the FNM coming the dull ones so they sold it to them they the FnM Could not sell it then they gave them the airport which they should have repaired
realfreethinker 8 hours, 53 minutes ago
It was Cooper who said they had sold the hotel for $100mil
TalRussell 10 hours, 41 minutes ago
Still, the colony's popoulaces' --- Outnumber those politically elected and appointed, the policemans' and defence forces combined --- And by much greater numbers. --- The Popoulaces' --- Must stand and speak-out as if--- One Popoulaces' --- When being lied to. --- Good Day!
rosiepi 10 hours, 6 minutes ago
When Davis & Co got into power they axed the policies and project of the Minnis government, no matter the schedule of completion, the monies invested and worse without regard to the benefits of those they’d ‘pledged’ to serve- their fellow citizens.
At first I thought that like Trump when he obliterated anything and everything that Obama’s administration had accomplished that Davis might be out for the same vengeful spite
By the time Davis & Co axed this deal, the low housing projects well underway (and all those hopeful souls who’d been approved for homes?). it was clear this was just about the money-that would line their pockets and of course the power.
Christie & Davis et al showed Bahamian citizens what they were about the last time they held the reins of power. What’s that old saying about the snake?
BONEFISH 4 hours, 19 minutes ago
@Rosepi.The same thing was done under the Minnis administration.A person who was there told me that. Almost all capital projects started under the Christie administration were stopped.Even the garbage contracts were stopped and gIven to FNM supporters.The same thing with school bussing contracts. Former prime minister Hubert Ingraham said the FNM under Hubert Minnis is the same party as the party under Perry Christie and Brave Davis. He said that at the FNM headquarters on Mackey Street .He said that publicly .Those comments were shown on facebook.
The airport redevelopment in Grand Bahama is supposed to be a PPP.The major player behind that is a well known FNM supporter.Included in his group are also some PLPs. They are attempting to do what Vantage Airport Group did with the redevelopment of LPIA. They are in a partnership with a UK airport group.They are attempting to make the GBIA a cargo hub, They are basically trying to take advantage of Grand Bahama being so close to the US.This is an idea that goes back to Wallace Groves,the original founder of Freeport.
birdiestrachan 3 hours, 29 minutes ago
Hubert 1 even stop the policey to help the young men of the Bahamas he said it cost to much. They stop and canceled even the world games Hutchison could not sell the hotel why did they buy it remember Hubert 2 said he would sell Bah Mar but it was already sold but he coul not sell Lucayan Beach which belongs to both huberts
birdiestrachan 3 hours, 12 minutes ago
Doc Minnis went to the top floor of the our Lucaya with his pink shirt crossed his foot kimber in waist and had a Kodak Moment
hrysippus 2 hours, 18 minutes ago
Deputy Prime Monster Something Cooper; Abilities his are somewhat Super; Could predict the sale for a hundred Mill. We waitin 'that for ever still. A PLP Cabinet Minister would never lie, Unless they they tought that lie could fly, Right past an electorate D minus, To give a majority jus like us. Expect everyting to be jus the same. PLP good at playing this game.......sad
Bonefishpete 1 hour, 53 minutes ago
June 30th.
birdiestrachan 1 hour, 34 minutes ago
It was in the papers the old airport building being taken down poor fellow he miss that but it is all right
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID