Leadership empowerment at Carlton Francis Primary School

STUDENTS at Carlton Francis Primary School have had a leadership empowerment talk.

Leadership trainer Katherine Beneby visited the students and spoke with them about being an exceptional leader.

Katherine visits the school annually and said that she hopes the students will take in the information and use it to strengthen their leadership skills.

“My hope is that students will internalise the nuggets shared and use them to enhance their leadership skills.”

She said she enjoys using her talents, skills, and abilities to make a positive impact on her community and country.