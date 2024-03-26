Rape charges decision still to come in cruise passengers incident

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions is meeting with police investigators to decide whether to bring charges against men accused of rape by two American women in a case that got international attention last month.

Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander revealed this to reporters yesterday.

Amber Shearer and Dongayla Dobson, passengers on a Carnival cruise ship, claimed they were on a beach at Pirates Cove when two men allegedly assaulted them.

Warren Adderley, one of the men allegedly involved in the assault, maintained his innocence in a Facebook Live video.

“I never thought it would end up to this,” he said.

The women alleged that officers “treated them like criminals” and refused to give them rape kits.

Police previously said in a statement that the women declined the assistance medical services offered them, signed a waiver and then left “for their cruise ship in a private vehicle.”

“Recognising the gravity of the incident, our officers boarded the cruise ship, providing a sexual assault kit and hospital form to the ship’s medical doctor and obtained signed statements from the victims,” the statement said.

Police said the force is collaborating closely with the FBI in the ongoing investigation and that Assistant Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles is “personally ensuring that the investigation is conducted with the utmost level of professionalism and care.”