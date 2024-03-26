Rape charges decision still to come in cruise passengers incident

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
THE Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions is meeting with police investigators to decide whether to bring charges against men accused of rape by two American women in a case that got international attention last month.
Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander revealed this to reporters yesterday.
Amber Shearer and Dongayla Dobson, passengers on a Carnival cruise ship, claimed they were on a beach at Pirates Cove when two men allegedly assaulted them.
Warren Adderley, one of the men allegedly involved in the assault, maintained his innocence in a Facebook Live video.
“I never thought it would end up to this,” he said.
The women alleged that officers “treated them like criminals” and refused to give them rape kits.
Police previously said in a statement that the women declined the assistance medical services offered them, signed a waiver and then left “for their cruise ship in a private vehicle.”
“Recognising the gravity of the incident, our officers boarded the cruise ship, providing a sexual assault kit and hospital form to the ship’s medical doctor and obtained signed statements from the victims,” the statement said.
Police said the force is collaborating closely with the FBI in the ongoing investigation and that Assistant Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles is “personally ensuring that the investigation is conducted with the utmost level of professionalism and care.”
Comments
JackArawak 14 hours, 9 minutes ago
The RBPF is nothing but an embarrassment. And whatever happened to the cop who beat the 111 year old boy in Bimini? Oh yeah, they think we forget. Cronyism, corruption and clowns.
birdiestrachan 10 hours, 35 minutes ago
Then the old fool made a statement in the papers he said it all started in the bath room the ladies Or the men in a sense he put the nails in his own coffin why did the newspaper do that to him he may not be that bright if he was he would keep his mouth shut
rosiepi 9 hours, 40 minutes ago
So one of the two suspect who raped the women didn’t think “it would end up to this”??
He made a bad choice and was identified at the scene, what did he expect? And the other-who’s keeping his name out of the papers, the police on behalf of his politically connected family and because this isn’t his first time being charged with assault/rape?
And the police didn’t recognize the “gravity of the situation” until they were informed that their per usual lying and stonewalling of any attempts by foreign crime victims to swear out complaints was exactly why the US government had issued the crime warning. They were told to hop to it but the damage was done. Clowns!
