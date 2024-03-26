Sprinter Brianne Bethel excited to be back on track

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

SHE was one of the promising young sprinters to help the Bahamas regain its prominence in the women’s 4 x 100 metre relay. But a series of injuries prevented Grand Bahamian native Brianne Bethel from reaching her potential.

While her twin sister- Brittni has since retired after she endured her share of injuries as well, Brianne Bethel is making her way back to full strength since she last competed in the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing, China where she qualified for the women’s 200 metres.

Brianne Bethel, 25, graduated from the University of Houston in 2021 when she first tore her meniscus, which adversely affected her during her 2022 and 2023 season as she made the adjustment from college to the “real world” and “providing for myself.”

Last year, Bethel joined the Elite Performance Track Club in Houston, Texas, headed by coach Eric Francis.

“I feel amazing. I’m really at peace. I just thank God for giving me another chance to get back on the track,” Bethel said.

“At the time, I thought track was over for me, especially after graduating from college and realising that I’m now in the real world. I have to figure it out. But my family really supported me a lot. I had a lot of supporters from the Bahamas who spoke life back into me.”

That support, she noted, transcended to her training environment.

“And the coach that I have now, he poured a lot into myself. He taught me to believe in myself and to get better. I was with a coach, but every coach ain’t focusing on trying to make you better. For some people, it’s just a business. So my first year, I was caught up with the wrong coach. I had to take that time to find my new coach and my new environment to do very well.”

Bethel said she’s just thrilled to be able to per- form again. “While I really don’t have any expectations, my main goal is to be the next Bahamian Olympic champion as a member of the women’s relay team,” she said. “That’s a goal for me after I focus on myself. I want to achieve all of my personal goals. I want to run my fastest 100 metres, my fastest 200 and my fastest 400, so I just want to focus on being the next best athlete for the Bahamas.”

With lifetime best times of 51.7 in her speciality in the 400, 22.5 in the 200m and 11.1 in the 100m, Bethel said she was pleased to get in a “working meet” on Saturday to run her season best times in all three of the events since she’s no longer in college.

She competed at the Charles Austin Classic at the Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas where she won the 400m in 55.30, was second in the 200m in 23.96 and fifth in the 100m, in 11.95. This weekend, she’s expected to head to the Pepsi Florida Relays in Gainesville, Florida to compete on the women’s 4 x 100m relay team as they prepare for the return of the World Relays at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium over the weekend of April 4-5. She is not certain who will be a part of the team, but Bethel said she’s just eager to be able to make her contribution to the team.

At the same meet, Bethel will also compete in both the 100 and 200m as she works on trying to qualify for her second appearance at the Olympics in Paris, France, in August.

In the meantime, Bethel said she wants to come home and compete before the Bahamian crowd once again. “I want to do it because I enjoy it,” said Bethel. “I am excited.”

But Bethel stated that her aim is to go to Paris, either as a member of the relay team or to compete in an individual event, or both.

“This is the best shape I’ve been in a while. It’s all coming together,” she explained.

“I’m really excited to be back on the track and running as well as I am doing right now.”

For now, Bethel said she’s just thrilled to be back and healthy again.