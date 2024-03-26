Student Spotlight: Eureia Rolle

THIS week’s student spotlight was submitted by FOCUS, an out-of-school- time, tuition-free youth enrichment programme created by Lyford Cay Foundations.

Eureia Rolle is a 6th grade student at Uriah McPhee Primary School.

She excels at school where she has been selected as Head Girl and as Student of the Year. She has also been awarded the Vice Principal Award, third place in the school spelling bee and first place in Lyford Cay Foundations’ FOCUS Summer SLAM speech competition. In the summer of 2023, she was selected as FOCUS Summer SLAM Super Star. Eureia also won the Ministry of Education’s 2024 “Peace Begins With Me” essay competition

Eureia is both smart and caring and has volunteered at The Ranfurly Home for Children and the children’s ward of Princess Margaret Hospital and has organised a number of charitable initiatives in her Kemp Road community.

