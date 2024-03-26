Students learn how to farm

By FAY SIMMONS

STUDENTS at Preston Albury High School, Rock Sound, Eleuthera, have been showcasing their crops.

The school received agricultural kits through the Agricultural Development Organisation (ADO)’s new School Agricultural Programme (SAP).

The SAP provides students with an opportunity to gain knowledge and experience in planting their own crops.

The initiative is part of a broader effort that saw similar projects launched at Central Eleuthera High, North Eleuthera High, Harbor Island All Age School, Patrick J Bethel High, and the Ranfurly Home for Children in Nassau.

Recently, Preston Albury High School students showcased their farm, demonstrating the practical skills acquired through the SAP. They gained hands-on experience that complements their classroom learning and encourages them to apply these skills in their own communities.

Perez Armaly, Agriculture Science Teacher at Preston Albury High School said that the students are enjoying the fruits of their labour, harvesting a variety of crops including tomatoes, broccoli, onions, beets, cabbages, radishes, cucumbers, and peas.

He said the deep-rooted connection many students have to farming is often passed down from family generations.

“For a lot of the students, their parents or family farm, so they have that background and an innate love for it,” said Armaly.

“When they see their crops producing, I see a better reaction out of those students because they see where their hard work is going and can relate to the farmers in their family.”

The ADO, through their SAP programme is focused on creating in young people an interest in farming that will in turn establish a sustainable future for the country’s agricultural sector.

Philip Smith, ADO executive chairman, said it is important to promote farming to students as the current demographic of farmers in The Bahamas are older.

“The kids are very enthused. One of the issues with farming in The Bahamas is that most of the farmers are over 60 years old and so we are trying to encourage the younger generation to get involved in farming,” said Mr Smith.

Disney Cruise Line (DCL) has partnered with ADO on the programme and donated more than $100,000 last year, supporting schools across Eleuthera.

The SAP is one of ADO’s main initiatives that consists of farms in 23 schools. Alongside this, ADO also focuses on backyard and community farming, which has seen the creation of over 3,000 backyard farms and seven community farms across The Bahamas in just over two years.