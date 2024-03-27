Colombian accuses Miller of threatening him with a gun

By PAVEL BAILEY

TribuneStaffReporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A COLOMBIAN man alleged that former Police Staff Association chairman Sonny Miller, 46, threatened him with a gun after the US Coast Guard caught them with 181lb of cocaine in Acklins in 2022.

Mr Miller, who attorney Bjorn Ferguson represents, faces eight drug-related charges before Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville.

Christhian Gaviria Aragon, 33, who was charged with Miller, was assisted by a Spanish translator yesterday as he testified about his alleged involvement in drug smuggling.

Aragon said he and his friend Christhian Garcia Aristizabal left Venezuela in a plane containing 400kg of cocaine and 15kg of marijuana on June 6, 2022.

He said he dealt with communication during the flight while Aristizabal was the pilot.

When the plane landed in Spring Point, Acklins, on June 7, 2022, Aragon said he saw a tall, big man who appeared to be in his early 30s, wearing a black hood, standing near a vehicle.

After approaching this person, Aragon said he handed a phone the man had to Aristizabal shortly before a white-marked police jeep pulled up.

Although Aragon said the car’s arrival scared him, he said the hooded man told him that the person in the police car would be in charge of receiving the drugs.

Aragon described the man as tall and fat and identified Miller as the man in court.

Aragon said he gave drugs from the plane to the man in the police car while Aristizabal placed cocaine into a big metal tin.

He said a few minutes later, he recalled hearing a US Coast Guard helicopter, causing the man from the police car to pick up the tin and briefly attempt to run away.

As the helicopter got closer, Aragon said Miller threw the tin on the ground before cursing at him and pulling a gun on him.

Aragon said the man from the police car waved the gun at him like he was crazy, prompting him to beg for his life. He said with the gun still aimed at him, the officer signalled to the helicopter.

He said the officer told him and Aristizabal to get on the ground. He said before they were arrested, agents from the helicopter spoke with Miller. The Colombians were then transported in the helicopter to a different island with the drugs.

Aragon claimed he collaborated with authorities. During cross-examination from Mr Ferguson, Aragon said he was supposed to be paid for the drug smuggling, but he did not receive the total amount. He said he only had about $1,670 of US currency on him by the time of his arrest.

Aragon told the attorney that he spent time in the Dominican Republic en route to Acklins, but had never been to The Bahamas before his arrest. He also said it was his first time drug-running.

When asked if he communicated with a Bahamian during the incident, he said he doesn’t speak English, but that Aristizabal did a bit.

He told Mr Ferguson he could not remember the number of the person who texted them while they were en route to Acklins or how long he was on the island.

In addition to Mr Archer, Shaneka Carey also serves as prosecutor.

Miller, Aragon and Aristizabal all face six charges for possession of, as well as conspiracy to possess and import dangerous drugs with intent to supply. Only the Colombians face importation charges.

ASP Miller faces two counts of abetment for the importation of dangerous drugs.

The trial was adjourned to May.