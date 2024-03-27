Friends killed in car tragedy

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

TWO men in Andros over the weekend were friends and co-workers driving to meet one another at a festival when their cars collided, killing them both.

A third person, a passenger involved in the crash, died yesterday, and two women are still in the hospital in what some residents say is an unprecedented tragedy for the small, closely-knit community in Central Andros.

A 43-year-old American drove a red Toyota truck. A Bahamian, Lloyd White, drove a black Honda. The men were headed to the “Andros Night at the Park” festival at Queen’s Park in Fresh Creek when their cars collided around 1am on Saturday. Forty-two-year-old Avery Sherman, who died yesterday, was a passenger in White’s vehicle. He was a father of six.

Mark Scott, the husband of Sherman’s sister, said the weather was poor at the time of the incident, and people were encouraged to stay home. He said Sherman had returned from New Providence that evening only to be in the tragic crash hours later.

Although police have not verified what factors led to the incident, Mr Scott said it happened on a curve known as “dead man corner” because several people have died there. He said there is a need for traffic signals to warn people.

White, who worked at the Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center (AUTEC) in the heavy equipment department, just got married in December, according to Pastor Leslie Duncombe. His wife, Carla White, was involved in the crash and is recovering from her injuries.

“They were going to meet each other,” Pastor Duncombe said of White and the American. “They were close friends.”

Pastor Duncombe said White was a family man and a hard worker whose death has been a big blow to AUTECH, where he worked for 17 years.

Christopher Bain said he became close with White after his cousin, Mrs White, married him.

“You couldn’t ask for a better family man or a better man in the community,” he said.

Mr Scott said Sherman worked with him during the day using heavy equipment before working at a bar he owned.

Yesterday evening, Leonardo Lightbourne, the MP for North Andros and the Berry Islands said he is committed to improving infrastructure, “including proper lighting and safe roads for all.”

“I also wish to remind all residents of the importance of exercising caution while driving and staying within the speed limit ” he said.